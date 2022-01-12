© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
NPR's Steve Inskeep interviews former President Trump about false election fraud claims during Morning Edition WED. 1/12/22

Family of 5, including 3 children, among the victims of the deadly NYC apartment fire

By Hansi Lo Wang
Published January 12, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST

Officials have released the names of the people who died from the weekend apartment building fire in the Bronx. The deaths of the 17 victims were all caused by smoke inhalation.

Hansi Lo Wang
Hansi Lo Wang (he/him) is a national correspondent for NPR reporting on the people, power and money behind the U.S. census.