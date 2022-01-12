NPR's Steve Inskeep interviews former President Trump about false election fraud claims during Morning Edition WED. 1/12/22
In Brussels, NATO officials will meet with Russian team on Ukraine
By
Rachel Martin,
Frank Langfitt
Published January 12, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST
Russia meets Wednesday with NATO members to discuss the future of Ukraine, where Russia has already annexed the Crimean peninsula, stirred up an insurgency and is now threatening another invasion.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.