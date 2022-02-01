© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Shelters open for homeless and those without heat

Public Radio Tulsa
Published February 1, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST
1 of 1  — Homeless.jpeg
KWGS File Photo

Three warming stations are open in Tulsa for individuals and families seeking shelter from the cold.

  • John 3:16 Mission | 506 N. Cheyenne | Open 24/7 
  • The Salvation Army Center of Hope | 102 N. Denver Ave. | Open 24/7  

  • Tulsa County Emergency Shelter | 2401 Charles Page Blvd. | Open 24/7 

    Housing Solutions has outreach teams continuing to move those experiencing homelessness into shelters while weather and road conditions permit. Local shelters will offer shelter-in-place services, meaning those who visit their shelter will be able to stay there throughout the duration of this winter weather event.

If you see someone in need of safe and warm housing, you can fill out a Housing Solutions Homeless Street Outreach Request online at https://www.housingsolutionstulsa.org/assistance-request/.