Friday Night at 8pm! It's the Hidden Sixties Valentine's Special!

Join us, friends -- as Val Day 2022 fast approaches -- for the Hidden Sixties Valentine's Special! Co-hosts John Wooley (of Swing On This) and Scott Gregory (of All This Jazz) are, yes-sir-ee, back in action...with a brand-new sonic box o' chocolates in the form of music you haven't heard since the 1960s...if you've heard it at all! The broadcast kicks off on 89.5 KWGS-FM come Friday night, February 11th, at 8pm! Love will be, for certain, both IN and ON the air as John and Scott present yet another one-of-a-kind playlist of fun, fab, infectious, and/or frankly odd tunes comprising pop, rock, jazz, soul, country, spoken word, easy listening, and more. From Chet Atkins and Doris Day...to Lee Dorsey and Betty Harris...and then some! Come on along!