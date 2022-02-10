© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friday Night at 8pm! It's the Hidden Sixties Valentine's Special!

Public Radio Tulsa
Published February 10, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST
lee-dorsey-45-cover.jpg

Love will be, for certain, both IN and ON the air....

Join us, friends -- as Val Day 2022 fast approaches -- for the Hidden Sixties Valentine's Special! Co-hosts John Wooley (of Swing On This) and Scott Gregory (of All This Jazz) are, yes-sir-ee, back in action...with a brand-new sonic box o' chocolates in the form of music you haven't heard since the 1960s...if you've heard it at all! The broadcast kicks off on 89.5 KWGS-FM come Friday night, February 11th, at 8pm! Love will be, for certain, both IN and ON the air as John and Scott present yet another one-of-a-kind playlist of fun, fab, infectious, and/or frankly odd tunes comprising pop, rock, jazz, soul, country, spoken word, easy listening, and more. From Chet Atkins and Doris Day...to Lee Dorsey and Betty Harris...and then some! Come on along!

Tags

Hidden Sixities SpecialsPopular MusicJohn WooleyScott GregoryAmerican MusicRecords and the Recording IndustryMusicMusic History