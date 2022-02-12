'Wait Wait' for Feb. 12, 2022: With Not My Job guest Patti Smith

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Patti Smith and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Maeve Higgins, and Bobcat Goldthwait. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Toilet Watergate; One Plus One Equals Zero; Please, I'm More of A Theodore Bear...

Panel Questions

Real Estate Gets Real

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about the benefits of working from home, only one of which is true.

Patti Smith is a cultural icon; a musician, writer, and poet who helped shape the counterculture in the '70s. She can seemingly do it all, but can she answer our three questions about people who make hamburgers, AKA Patty Smiths?

Lactose Intolerance; The Price Is Wrong;

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Yard Sale Bonanza! Romance At the Zoo; Eau de Happy Meal

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big surprise out of this weekend's Super Bowl.

