Councilors question how Public Safety Tax is used

The city of Tulsa has been collecting a Public Safety Tax since 2017. But some city councilors are now questioning how those tax dollars are being spent. District Six Councilor Connie Dotson is calling for the account to be audited.

Connie Dotson: “You are using grant money to do what the public safety tax was supposed to do. So where did those funds go?”

It appears the city has been using one time grant dollars for public safety rather than the sustaining tax account. Dotson says that is not what the voters agreed too. Councilor Lori Decter-Wright also had questions.

Councilor Lori Decter-Wright: “Where I get frustrated is this concept that we don’t have enough money. We do have enough money. We need to prioritize to the areas that we said we would.”

Voters were told, when the tax passed, that it would create a dedicated revenue stream to help fund police and fire operations.