Dahm switches senate races

Already announced U.S. senate candidate Nathan Dahm is changing races. The Broken Arrow Republican was challenging incumbent GOP Senator James Lankford, but now says he’ll run for Senator Jim Inhofe’s position.

Inhofe announced his retirement last week triggering a special election in November. Dahm says "I am running ON my record, not from it. I will double down on protecting the lives of the unborn, expanding our Second Amendment rights, pushing back on federal government overreach, and restoring rights to the individuals and powers back to state and local governments."

At this time, the ultra-conservative Dahm will face Inhofe’s Chief-of-Staff Luke Holland and Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullins. More candidates are expected to announce for the open seat in the coming days.