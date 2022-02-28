© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Dahm switches senate races

Public Radio Tulsa
Published February 28, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST
1 of 1  — Nathan Dahm.jpg
Nathan Dahm
Oklahoma Senate

Already announced U.S. senate candidate Nathan Dahm is changing races. The Broken Arrow Republican was challenging incumbent GOP Senator James Lankford, but now says he’ll run for Senator Jim Inhofe’s position.

Inhofe announced his retirement last week triggering a special election in November. Dahm says  "I am running ON my record, not from it. I will double down on protecting the lives of the unborn, expanding our Second Amendment rights, pushing back on federal government overreach, and restoring rights to the individuals and powers back to state and local governments."

At this time, the ultra-conservative Dahm will face Inhofe’s Chief-of-Staff Luke Holland and Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullins. More candidates are expected to announce for the open seat in the coming days.

Local & Regional