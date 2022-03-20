© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A cheap gas station map may be the key to solving a murder in 'The Cartographers'

By Elissa Nadworny
Published March 20, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT

Elissa Nadworny speaks to Peng Shepherd about her new book, "The Cartographers," where the daughter of a murdered map scholar unravels the mystery of a map she finds hidden in his desk.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.