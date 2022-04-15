© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ex-EPA head Scott Pruitt to run for US Senate in Oklahoma

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published April 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT
2000.jpeg
Associated Press
/
Andrew Harnik, file photo
In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Trump tweeted Thursday, July 5, he accepted the resignation of Pruitt.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The scandal-ridden former head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, has filed to run for an open U.S. Senate seat in Oklahoma. Pruitt filed paperwork on Friday to seek the seat being vacated by longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. Pruitt is a former state senator and Oklahoma attorney general tapped by former President Donald Trump to head the EPA. He resigned from that post in 2018 amid a wave of ethics scandals, including living in a bargain-priced Capitol Hill condo tied to an energy lobbyist. Pruitt was a staunch advocate for the continued use of coal and other fossil fuels while often downplaying the potential risks from climate change.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press