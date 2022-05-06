© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
On the next ATJ, with the Bob Dylan Center opening soon in Tulsa, jazz greats perform Dylan tunes...

Public Radio Tulsa | By Scott Gregory
Published May 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
We'll dig Nina Simone, Charles Lloyd, Keith Jarrett, Abbey Lincoln, and others exploring the songbook of Mr. Robert Zimmerman.

Join us for the next All This Jazz, friends! The program will air on Saturday the 7th, from 9pm till midnight, on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM! Our modern/recent/classic/avant jazz radio program will share an encore presentation of a show that first aired in 2016; at that time, the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the University of Tulsa had very recently acquired the Bob Dylan Archives...and thus we did an All This Jazz episode that featured the likes of Nina Simone, Charles Lloyd, Keith Jarrett, Abbey Lincoln, and others interpreting the vast and unique songbook of Mr. Robert Zimmerman.

And now, with the Bob Dylan Center set to open to the public next week in downtown Tulsa, we're pleased to offer this particular rerun on our program.... It's a stellar ATJ broadcast that also features music by Kenny Dorham, Carlos Henriquez, James Moody, Aaron Goldberg, Curtis Fuller, and more. Check it out!

Scott Gregory
Scott Gregory started working at Public Radio Tulsa in 2006; he started listening to public radio circa 1980, when he and NPR both marked their tenth birthdays (although only one of them commemorated the occasion with a party at Skate World). As this radio station's Production Director, Scott mainly serves as the producer and editor of StudioTulsa, the award-winning interview show. He also hosts and programs All This Jazz, which airs every Saturday night on Public Radio 89.5-1 from 9pm till midnight.
