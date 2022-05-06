On the next ATJ, with the Bob Dylan Center opening soon in Tulsa, jazz greats perform Dylan tunes...

Join us for the next All This Jazz, friends! The program will air on Saturday the 7th, from 9pm till midnight, on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM! Our modern/recent/classic/avant jazz radio program will share an encore presentation of a show that first aired in 2016; at that time, the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the University of Tulsa had very recently acquired the Bob Dylan Archives...and thus we did an All This Jazz episode that featured the likes of Nina Simone, Charles Lloyd, Keith Jarrett, Abbey Lincoln, and others interpreting the vast and unique songbook of Mr. Robert Zimmerman.

And now, with the Bob Dylan Center set to open to the public next week in downtown Tulsa, we're pleased to offer this particular rerun on our program.... It's a stellar ATJ broadcast that also features music by Kenny Dorham, Carlos Henriquez, James Moody, Aaron Goldberg, Curtis Fuller, and more. Check it out!