Oklahoma mother starts church to support trans son

It's been almost one month since Tiffany Holloway started a church to support her trans son.

Holloway said she knew she had to do something after her 16-year-old said he would take his life if state legislators banned access to gender-affirming care. She was ready to leave Oklahoma, but Holloway said she decided to stay to help support trans-youth and LGBTQIA+ people who can't afford to move.

The idea for the "Church of Prismatic Light" spread like wildfire. After sharing her thoughts on a TikTok video back in April, Holloway registered the church as a non-profit.

"Hearing that there is a tool to protect ourselves and our loved ones is giving people an overwhelming sense of joy," Holloway said.

The church, which exists solely online, holds the right to gender-affirming treatment, medical reproductive care, and the right to transition among its central beliefs.

Jeri Clark, a California mom, and co-founder of the church said she got to know Holloway after following her "survival prepping" channel. Clark said fighting for the rights of her son is what keeps her motivated throughout the stress of getting the church off the ground.

"I can't stop... There's no part of 'give up,' there's no part of 'leave you high and dry,' because this is what's at stake," Clark explained. "He's 14. I can't stop."

Holloway says the church is receiving an overwhelming response from people all over the country.

"It's support across the board of Americans who want love and acceptance for trans people and for reproductive rights," Holloway said.

The church now has over 140,000 followers and 54,000 members who attend services online weekly.

Holloway's son said he is no longer suicidal after seeing how many people came together to stand up for his rights.

"I think that visualization of the amount of people was hopeful to many young people," Holloway said.

The Church of Prismatic Light is currently working to become federally recognized.

If you are thinking about suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or visit their website to chat with a counselor here.

