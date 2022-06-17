© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Second suspect arrested in Taft shooting investigation, police searching for two more

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published June 17, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT
Taft_Oklahoma
A photo of the welcoming sign for Taft, Oklahoma.

Officials said they've arrested a second person for their involvement in the Memorial Day Taft shooting.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to find two others who were also served with arrest and search warrants this morning.
Warrants for Gervorise Warrior, Keshawn Jackson, and Kendall Alexander were obtained by the OSBI through the Muskogee County DA's Office for their involvement in the shooting.

Alexander was arrested this morning. Multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for the other two suspects.

All three suspects have been charged with one count of murder and eight counts of shooting with the intent to kill.

Skyler Buckner was arrested after turning himself in the same day of the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing.

