These college students talked to NPR about applying to schools. Now they've graduated

By Elissa Nadworny
Published June 26, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT

NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with recent college graduates McKenna Hensley, Justice Benjamin and Johnny Dang about their hopes for the future and attending college during a pandemic.

Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.