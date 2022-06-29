Governor Stitt celebrates Supreme Court ruling limiting tribal jurisdiction

The Supreme Court has ruled that Oklahoma has the ability to prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land when the victim is Native American.

The decision limits the 2020 McGirt ruling stating that a large portion of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation.

While some local Tribes are calling the ruling an "alarming step backward" for justice on reservations, Governor Kevin Stitt said he's celebrating the decision, calling it a clear victory for the state.

According to Stitt, the ruling will allow Oklahoma to protect Native victims like in the case of Castro-Huerta where a non-Native man abused his 5-year-old Native stepdaughter.

"Justice has been delayed and denied to thousands of Native victims in our state for no reason other than their race," Stitt said in a press release. "Now Oklahoma law enforcement can help uphold and enforce the law equally, as we have done for over a century."

Stitt said he looks forward to working with leaders across the state in an effort to combat what he calls a "criminal justice" crisis in Oklahoma following McGirt.