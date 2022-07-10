Sunday Puzzle: There's a word somewhere in there...

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two 4-letter words. Rearrange the letters of one of them to get a synonym of the other. Which word is the synonym and which is the anagram is for you to discover.

Ex. SOUP WORK --> OPUS (anagram of "soup," synonym of "work")

1. THIN ELAN

2. TURN EVER

3. DRAG HULA

4. RASP MAST

5. DUNE BARE

6. WHIP GOLF

7. PLUM CLOD

8. LEAP RING

9. DRAB POET

10. FUSE LEWD

11. GONE FELT

Last week's challenge: Name a well-known fictional character in two words. Remove two letters from the first word in the name. The result is the plural form of the second word. What character is this?

Challenge answer: Mickey Mouse --> mice, mouse

Winner: Mark Davis of Oakland, Calif.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Alan Hochbaum, of Duluth, Ga. Write down the last names of two U.S. presidents. Move a letter from the second name into the first one. You'll name a vehicle that's used for special occasions. What is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 14th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

