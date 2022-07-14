© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NYC health commissioner on the city's response to the monkeypox outbreak

By Ari Shapiro,
Elena BurnettChristopher Intagliata
Published July 14, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with New York City's health commissioner, Ashwin Vasan, about the city's response to the monkeypox outbreak.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Elena Burnett
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.