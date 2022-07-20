© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new update makes The Sims 4 more inclusive

By Juana Summers,
Vincent AcovinoChristopher Intagliata
Published July 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT

NPRs Juana Summers talks with Ash Parrish, a video game reporter at The Verge, about a new update that makes a video game from The Sims series more inclusive.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Vincent Acovino
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.