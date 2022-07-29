Cherokee Nation address privacy concerns after 'outside source' requests decades worth of employee personnel files

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has signed an executive order that he says will help address privacy concerns for Cherokee Nation employees.

The executive order comes after the Nation received an information request from and outside source asking for decades worth of employee personnel files.

"That is a request that's pending, and it may well be a request that we have to provide information on," Hoskin explained.

Officials are now working to assemble a team of people who will review privacy laws and policies to help determine what actions to take to protect the private interests of Nation employees.

Hoskin described the Cherokee Nation as the most transparent tribal government in the country. For that reason, he said he feels it's important to let citizens know what's going on.

"When a third party is asking for their information, if they're reaching into their personnel file to get information, I think our employees have a right to know," Hoskin said.

The order also aims to protect employees’ data and alert them directly when someone asks for their information.

Cherokee Nation officials did not release the name of the outside source seeking information.