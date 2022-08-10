© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local schools undergo active threat training as Tulsa County students return to classroom

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published August 10, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT
A photo of deputies from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office educating students and teachers from Keystone Public Schools about active threat safety. Provided by the office's Facebook page on August 10, 2022.

Tulsa County deputies spent Monday at Keystone schools educating students and teachers on how to respond to active threat situations.

After the recent tragedies in Uvalde and at Tulsa's Saint Francis hospital complex, officials say this is the most important training the agency can provide.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office's Casey Roebuck said students and teachers are receiving valuable, hands-on training.

"We teach them to get the kids away from the door, to try and block the door, to try and keep the kids calm, and to communicate with law enforcement to give us any information they can about where the shooter might be," Roebuck explained.

Teachers and students also learned how to render aid to victims until first responders arrive on scene.

Roebuck said now-a-days, no community is immune to these situations — and that's why deputies are working to prepare Tulsa's students, staff and teachers for the upcoming school year.

"This is just something that unfortunately in society is needed today. As a parent, I know that i would feel so much more comfortable if everybody at my kids' school had the same training, so that they would be empowered to know what to do if this should ever happen," Roebuck said. "I want them to know that they're empowered to protect my kids and to know how to render aid in case something should happen."

Active threat trainings are planned for all state schools under the TCSO's jurisdiction in compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order, Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools.

Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
