Mullin wins US Senate GOP runoff in deep-red Oklahoma

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published August 23, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT
A photo of Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin before the runoff against former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
A photo of Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin before the runoff against former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon.

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin has won the GOP primary runoff for one of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats.

Mullin’s victory Tuesday over former Speaker of the Oklahoma House T.W. Shannon makes Mullin a likely favorite to win the seat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving early after nearly 30 years in office.

There will be four years left on Inhofe's term when he steps down early next year. Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, and Shannon were both Trump loyalists, but Mullin earned the coveted endorsement of the former president after he finished atop a 13-candidate Republican field in June’s primary.

In the Democratic primary for Oklahoma's other U.S. Senate seat, cybersecurity expert Madison Horn defeated Oklahoma City attorney Jason Bollinger.

