Saturday sports: Serena Williams' dramatic U.S. Open

By Tom Goldman,
Scott Simon
Published September 3, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT

In a dramatic match that may have been the last one of her career, Serena Williams lost at the U.S. Open. A look at her legacy and future.

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.