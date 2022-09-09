© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Over $6 million heading for TU's cybersecurity program

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published September 9, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT
TU_cybersecurity
1 of 2  — TU_cybersecurity
A photo of a TU grad student working in the NCFI lab provided on September 9, 2022. Courtesy of the University of Tulsa.
TU_cybersecurity
2 of 2  — TU_cybersecurity
A photo of a grad student working in the NCFI lab at the University of Tulsa. Provided by the university on September 9, 2022.

Over $6 million is heading for the University of Tulsa's cyber security program through a grant from the National Science Foundation.

The funds will be used to support around 80 computer science and engineering graduate students to train them to become "cyber warriors."

TU's Cyber Corps Director Sujeet Shenoi has taught more than 400 students over the past 22 years in one of the nation's largest and most intense programs of its kind.

Shenoi said students leaving his program move on to defense organizations like the NSA or the CIA.

"Or they hunt terrorists," Shenoi chuckled. "They rescue hostages, they solve crimes, they help soldiers in the field — help protect the president."

According to Shenoi, the program integrates highly specialized cyber operations and defense courses, research, and outreach activities to prepare students to make a global impact.

Anyone of any age or any background can apply to join the program. Shenoi said his oldest student had retired from NASA after working on the Apollo program in the 1960's.

"He retired and then he joined our program when he was 61," Shenoi said. "He graduated at 62½, or 63 — and he joined the NSA after that."

To learn more about the University of Tulsa's cybersecurity programs, visit their website.

Local & Regional The University of TulsacybersecurityCyber Warfare
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
See stories by Cassidy Mudd