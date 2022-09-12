Why listener Kathy Fields supports KWTU

“I would say for me, definitively, that classical music is really the thing that helps me get through difficult as well as good days,” emphasizes Kathy Fields, listener and supporter of KWTU.

Fields has been listening to Classical 88.7 since the station first hit the airwaves in 2004. Whether in the car or in the background at home, classical music from 88.7 FM fills Fields’ world.

When her alarm goes off in the morning, Fields tunes in to KWTU, slowly preparing for the day as Composer’s Notebook plays. A teacher for Epic Charter Schools, Fields will keep KWTU playing as she logs in for her workday. “[KWTU’s music] provides a good work mood for me, especially when I’ve been at home.”

Since 2009, Fields has been supporting the station as a sustaining member. “I think [supporting the station] is a good way to invest in it. It's the things we enjoy, why not put our money into it?” Fields says. “And that's the reason why I've made sure that if I have an increase in salary, I try to tweak my giving to [reflect] my enjoyment.”

Through the years, Fields has experienced many moments that motivate her support. One of those moments left her sitting in the car until Philip Glass' "Mad Rush" came to a close.

“It was just one of those pieces that made me stop. I was sitting there imagining the scene behind the music and trying to figure out what memory the title evoked,” Fields remembers.

“It reminded me of a friend of mine. We used to have this really silly conversation when we were younger. We were childhood friends. We’d try to imagine which shapes were in clouds and she would just tell me she had a limited imagination.”

“And I thought to myself, that with this piece, there's no way you could have a limited imagination just because of all the various things that [Glass] brought into the piece.”

Whether it’s a Philip Glass piece, or a new composition that KWTU has introduced her to, Fields keeps listening to Classical 88.7 for the music that brightens and lifts her mood. She listens for the music that has become a constant in her daily routine.