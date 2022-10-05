Live from Cain's Giveaway

“Live From Cain’s” is a smart and edgy concept for public radio combining the power of live music with thought-provoking and entertaining conversations. Featuring a talented house band of Tulsa musicians led by Paul Benjaman, “Live From Cain’s” episodes will include nationally touring musical co-hosts that will attract listening audiences from coast-to-coast while showcasing Cain’s Ballroom as an historic music venue and Tulsa as a premier American destination for music, tourism and culture.