Fresh Air Weekend: Steve Bannon's Chinese Benefactor; Broadcaster Jemele Hill

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Journalist traces the peculiar story of Steve Bannon's enigmatic Chinese benefactor: New Yorker writer Evan Osnos traces the path of Guo Wengui, a billionaire who fled China and insinuated himself into the MAGA inner circle. But who is he really working for?

A canine psychologist with a new puppy explores 'how dogs become themselves': Alexandra Horowitz is an authority on how dogs perceive the world, but her new book is not a training manual. In The Year of the Puppy, she says there's plenty she doesn't know about canine cognition.

Journalist Jemele Hill was speaking her mind long before those tweets about Trump: The former co-anchor of ESPN's SportsCenter faced criticism in 2017 for calling the president a white supremacist. In her memoir, Uphill, she talks about her career and her life growing up in Detroit.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Journalist traces the peculiar story of Steve Bannon's enigmatic Chinese benefactor

A canine psychologist with a new puppy explores 'how dogs become themselves'

Journalist Jemele Hill was speaking her mind long before those tweets about Trump

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.