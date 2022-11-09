Oklahoma undersheriff enters guilty plea

A former undersheriff in southeast Oklahoma has pleaded guilty in

federal court to a civil rights violation for repeatedly striking a

handcuffed arrestee in 2017. Federal prosecutors say former LeFlore

County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan faces up to 10 years in prison and a

fine of up to $250,000 following his guilty plea on Tuesday.

Asentencing hearing has not yet been set. According to a plea agreement

signed by Morgan, the then-undersheriff struck the handcuffed inmate

several times even though the inmate was not resisting arrest. Morgan's

attorney, Ben Hilfiger, says Morgan opted to be taken into custody to

begin serving prison time.