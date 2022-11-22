Twins are born from embryos that had been frozen for 30 years, CNN reports

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. On Halloween, a pair of twins were born from embryos that had been frozen for 30 years. That's according to CNN. This makes them the longest frozen embryos ever. When the parents went to the donation center, they asked for the embryos that had been waiting the longest. Experts say that embryos can be frozen almost indefinitely as long as they can be stored in an environment nearly 200 degrees below zero. The more you know. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.