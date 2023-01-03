Voting, unemployment, online commerce laws take effect in Oklahoma

As Oklahomans rang in the new year over the weekend, eight bills went into effect — but only three bring significant changes in the state.

The Oklahoma Inform Act requires online stores verify the authenticity of third party sellers they use to protect consumers from fraud and limit the sale of stolen goods. Republican Senator Julie Daniels says the hope is it will help to legitimize online businesses.

House Bill 1933 cuts the duration of unemployment from 26 weeks to 16 weeks with the goal being to address workforce shortages.

Lastly, House Bill 3365 deals with elections. The law changes many aspects of voter registration and verification. For instance, voter registration could be canceled if a voter is issued a license in another state and voters living in a house with at least four other registered voters must verify their address in writing.

Democrats like Regina Goodwin are concerned the law limits voting access for Oklahomans, but the bill’s co-author, Republican Sean Roberts, argues there is no language that prohibits people from voting. The next legislative session starts next month.

