Texas judge's anti-abortion drug ruling is indefensible, says lawyer

By Kai McNamee,
Juana SummersJustine Kenin
Published April 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with lawyer Adam Unikowski about a Texas judge's ruling overturning FDA approval for the abortion pill mifepristone.

Kai McNamee
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.