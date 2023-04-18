Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association votes to suspend 3 McCurtain Co. officials from organization

The Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association has voted to suspend from its organization three McCurtain County officials who allegedly made violent and racist remarks at a public meeting.

According to a Facebook post on OSA’s page, after an emergency meeting held Tuesday, the board of directors voted to suspend McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, sheriff’s investigator Alicia Manning, and jail administrator Larry Hendrix.

Public Radio Tulsa reached out to OSA board members and spoke with Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault. Chennault, who is one of 17 OSA board members, said the emergency meeting held virtually lasted about 45 minutes.

Chennault said he didn’t think it was appropriate to share the thoughts of other members, but did say everyone who voted was in agreement.

“What I can share with you is that every board member who voted – and we didn’t have 100% attendance — but every board member who voted, voted to suspend,” said Chennault.

Chennault said at OSA’s next meeting, the board will look at the suspensions and reassess next steps. The trio could ultimately be expelled, or reinstated.

The suspension means that Clardy, Manning, and Hendrix will be unable to participate in meetings or training connected to the non-regulatory, voluntary organization that, on its website, boasts 4,000 members. Chennault said 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are represented in OSA.

The trio of officials in McCurtain County allegedly took part in a recorded conversation held on March 6 during a public meeting where it was lamented that Black people can longer legally be lynched. The murder of two journalists was also discussed, and a woman who burned to death was compared to barbecue.

On Monday, Sheriff Clardy said the recording was fake and its release was illegal.

The McCurtain Gazette-News first reported the news, and its editor, Bruce Willingham, has told news outlets he left a recorder in the public meeting room because he suspected officials were violating the Open Meetings Act.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has called on all three officials and Commissioner Mark Jennings to resign. Idabel Mayor Craig Young and protestors who attended a county meeting Monday echoed the governor’s sentiments.