© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to travel if you're a DACA recipient

By Linah Mohammad ,
Ashley BrownAilsa Chang
Published April 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with How to LA podcast host Brian De Los Santos about his recent trip to Mexico, his country of birth. It was his first time back in 30 years.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.