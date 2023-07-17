© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'Onlookers,' people from Charlottesville reckon with the civil unrest of 2017

By Brianna Scott,
Courtney DorningScott Detrow
Published July 17, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with author Ann Beattie about her latest book Onlookers.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.