Read Tulsa city councilors' letter to the state Board of Education

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published July 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT

Tulsa city councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper, Laura Bellis, Crista Patrick and Jeannie Cue — who represent much of Tulsa Public Schools — have penned a letter to the State Board of Education asking its members to not lower the district's accreditation.

The councilors’ letter came after state Department of Education officials said TPS’ accreditation hearing would be moved back a month due to the severity of investigative findings. State Superintendent Ryan Walters accused the district of fiscal mismanagement, and said last week he would look at the district's accreditation status.

District Superintendent Deborah Gist claims his remarks are in reference to a former employee who allegedly paid his relatives more than $400,000 in TPS or Tulsa Schools Foundation money. Gist says she’s been open about this incident, and that the district has acted swiftly.

Oklahoma State Department of Education spokesperson Matt Langston did not immediately provide a requested response to the letter.

Read a copy of the letter below:

