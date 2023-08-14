© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new KWGS 89.5 FM transmitter has been installed and the station is back to full power! Expect intermittent drops as testing continues.

Grand jury in Atlanta expected to begin hearing 2020 election case as early as Monday

Georgia Public Broadcasting | By Leila Fadel,
Stephen Fowler
Published August 14, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT

Georgia prosecutors gear up for Trump election interference case.

Copyright 2023 Georgia Public Broadcasting

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is the Producer/Back-Up Host for All Things Considered and a creative storyteller hailing from McDonough, Georgia. He graduated from Emory University with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. The program combined the best parts of journalism, marketing, digital media and music into a thesis on the rise of the internet rapper via the intersectionality of social media and hip-hop. He served as the first-ever Executive Digital Editor of The Emory Wheel, where he helped lead the paper into a modern digital era.