Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less: Season 5
Chamber Music Tulsa and Public Radio Tulsa present the fifth season of our Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less Podcast, with six new episodes from musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman. Each one introduces a piece on Chamber Music Tulsa's 2023-24 season though engaging commentary and musical highlights in a convenient bite-sized format. It’s musicological insight you can use, and a great opportunity to get to know works by Clara and Robert Schumann, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Joseph Haydn, and Dmitri Shostakovich on your own schedule.
Episode 1: Robert Schumann's Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor. Op. 63
Episode 2: Mozart's Wind Serenade in C Minor, K. 388
Episode 3: Beethoven's String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat Major, Op. 130
Episode 4: Haydn's String Quartet Op. 20, No. 3 in G Minor
Episode 5: Clara Schumann's Piano Trio in G Minor, Op. 17
Episode 6: Shostakovich's Piano Trio No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 67