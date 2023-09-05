Councilor Jayme Fowler announces run for mayor

Jayme Fowler announced his candidacy for Tulsa mayor on Tuesday morning, becoming the first member of the city's municipal government to join the race.

For the past three years, Fowler has represented District 9 on Tulsa City Council, which includes Brookside, the Gathering Place, the northern half of the 61st and Peoria neighborhood and the Saint Francis area. He's a managing partner at Oak Creek Private Wealth and previously served as president of the Memorial High School Endowment.

As a councilor, Fowler has championed Tulsa police and fire and economic opportunity zones in the city, according to his news release. He has recently pushed for an ordinance to reduce the number of stray shopping carts in Tulsa.

“I’m a big thinker and a big listener with a successful career in business challenging the status quo. I’m running for Mayor because I believe the best formula to put our city on a fast track to economic prosperity is with a proven free-market thinker who can work with diverse parties to get things done. I want to bring a unique skill set to the Mayor’s office that puts proven business principles to work for Tulsans. Together, it’s time we reimagine our city’s full potential with a business-minded approach to local government,” Fowler said in his news release.

Fowler joins the mayor's race with state Rep. Monroe Nichols and county commissioner Karen Keith. He is the first Republican in the race for the nonpartisan position.