Rachel Harrison on her new horror novel 'Black Sheep'

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Ryan BenkMelissa Gray
Published September 17, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Rachel Harrison about her new horror novel, "Black Sheep," which asks what must be sacrificed in order to go home again.

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Ryan Benk
Melissa Gray
Melissa Gray is a senior producer for All Things Considered.