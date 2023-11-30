© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Henry Kissinger's complicated legacy

By Connor Donevan,
Courtney DorningAilsa Chang
Published November 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Jeremi Suri, professor of public affairs and history at University of Texas at Austin about Henry Kissinger's complicated legacy.

Connor Donevan
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.