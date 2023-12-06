A beloved car becomes support for her local radio station

Missy Iski's Toyota Camry had seen a lot in its twenty years — family road trips to Colorado, buckling up grandchildren in the back seat, and many wonderful NPR stories.

“[My car had] a lot of memories associated with it, but it was really time to look at getting another car,” Missy says. “But I had a lot of sentimental memories attached to the Camry because I had had it for so long, so with that in mind, I wanted to donate it to something that was meaningful for me.”

That something meaningful: public radio.

“I listen to NPR all the time and I wanted to donate it to something that was important to me and my family,” Missy says. “NPR was the number one choice.”

KWGS 89.5 FM was always playing in the car. Many of Missy’s “driveway moments” are actually “side-of-the-road moments.”

“NPR has really played a huge role in my purchases and in my reading, which is pretty lovely,” says Missy. “I'll hear about a book, stop somewhere, write it down, or order it.”

For years, she heard the message that she could donate her vehicle to support Public Radio Tulsa.

“It was in the back of my mind [to donate my vehicle] as my car was beginning to deteriorate, so I always had a commitment to that. I'd heard about it over the years, so it was kind of a no brainer for me.”

“It was a really simple process, which was surprising. I have never donated a car before,” Missy says.

“The sad day was the day that they hauled it out of my driveway, which was sad and sentimental, but I knew it was going for a good cause, so that made it easier.”

Have an old car you want to donate? Join Missy in donating your vehicle to the station that means so much.


