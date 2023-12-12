How Claudia's car became support to Public Radio Tulsa

After years traveling on Oklahoma dirt roads and off-beaten paths, Claudia Smith’s 2001 Lincoln Town Car had its “last clunk.”

It was late in the evening and Claudia drove home to Sand Springs after a trip to Hennessey, OK. She worried about what might happen if her car stopped working just then. “I think that was the deciding point. There was one last clunk, and I was like, okay, it’s time,” Claudia says.

“I finally decided to find a good [cause] to donate it to. I didn't really want to sell it.”

Claudia was sentimental about her Town Car. She had driven it all throughout Oklahoma visiting sights and family; her car has made multiple trips to the east coast. “I have always bought used cars and they were always on the edge of extinction,” Claudia says. “It was an important car to me. I don't buy new cars. So, I wanted to make sure that it didn't just end up on the side of a road somewhere.”

So, she donated her car to Public Radio Tulsa.

“I just think public radio is really important and I just wanted to support it the best way I could. Right now, my daughter is in college so all my funding goes to her, but I thought, ‘Well, what other way could I help contribute to a good cause?’ That's why I donated [my car],” Claudia says.

