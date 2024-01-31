© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Classical 88.7 hosts classical music lovers for pie and live piano

Public Radio Tulsa | By Julianne Tran
Published January 31, 2024 at 10:00 AM CST

On a drizzly January evening, Classical 88.7 hosted Tunes & Tarts at local pie shop Common Tart.

Classical music lovers shook the rain from their boots as they entered the warm, cozy bakery. The smell of jammy fruit and buttery pie crust wafted through the air along with sweet piano notes performed by Tulsa-based pianist Cathy Venable. Tucking in to cafe tables, guests chatted with Public Radio Tulsa staff over hot mugs of She Brews coffee.

Does it get better than this on a winter evening?

'Til next time!

Julianne Tran
Julianne joined Public Radio Tulsa in June 2022 as Development Associate. She is a very recent graduate from The University of Tulsa (‘22) where she studied Political Science and minored in Spanish and Media Studies.
