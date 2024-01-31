Classical 88.7 hosts classical music lovers for pie and live piano

On a drizzly January evening, Classical 88.7 hosted Tunes & Tarts at local pie shop Common Tart.

Classical music lovers shook the rain from their boots as they entered the warm, cozy bakery. The smell of jammy fruit and buttery pie crust wafted through the air along with sweet piano notes performed by Tulsa-based pianist Cathy Venable. Tucking in to cafe tables, guests chatted with Public Radio Tulsa staff over hot mugs of She Brews coffee.

Does it get better than this on a winter evening?

'Til next time!

1 of 5 — IMG_1461.jpg 2 of 5 — IMG_1468.jpg 3 of 5 — IMG_1481.jpg 4 of 5 — IMG_1473.jpg 5 of 5 — IMG_1474.jpg