Oklahoma domestic violence homicides decrease, but still exceed pre-pandemic average

Oklahoma's domestic violence homicides remain elevated despite a slight downturn, statewide data shows.

The state tallied 105 domestic violence homicides in 2022, a slight decrease from 114 deaths 2021, according to a yearly report from the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond released the annual data last week.

“Although we saw fewer instances of domestic violence homicides in 2022, this horrific crime is tragically rampant in Oklahoma,” Drummond said in a news release.

Homicides of family members and intimate partners made up the largest share, with 45 and 43 deaths, respectively.

A fatality also can be classified as domestic violence related if it involves roommates, a bystander to a domestic violence incident or a “triangle homicide,” which involves an attack by a former intimate partner on the ex-spouse’s current partner.

Rates of these deaths have been elevated for four years, according to the report. Oklahoma averaged 114 domestic violence homicides a year between 2019 and 2022. The state averaged 90 between 2011 and 2018.

The review board recommended the state Legislature increase funding for victim services and toughen penalties for criminal charges related to domestic violence.