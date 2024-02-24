© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
What lies ahead after two years of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Scott Simon,
Charles MaynesJoanna Kakissis
Published February 24, 2024 at 7:41 AM CST

When Russia invaded Ukraine, it expected a quick fight, like its 2014 annexation of Crimea. Two years in, the war grinds on.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Charles Maynes
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.