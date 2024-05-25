© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Week in Politics: Israel offensive and Biden campaign, Trump appeals to NYC voters

By Scott Simon,
Ron Elving
Published May 25, 2024 at 7:17 AM CDT

Israel is complicating Joe Biden's campaign while Donald Trump is trying to appeal to urban voters.

