Politics chat: Biden to host foreign leaders, Congress stalls on government funding

By Deepa Shivaram,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published September 15, 2024 at 6:42 AM CDT

As the candidates vie for the Oval Office, President Biden continues working and Congress stalls on funding the government.

Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.