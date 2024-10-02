© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TCC theatre department creates costumes for enlightenment era play

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published October 2, 2024 at 1:34 PM CDT
TCC student Madison Benjamin
Zach Boblitt / KWGS News
TCC student Madison Benjamin puts in laces on costume

Tulsa Community College’s theatre department performs “Tartuffe” this weekend. “Tartuffe” is a French 17th century play with colorful costumes that lambasts religious hypocrisy and the wealthy.

TCC Assistant Professor of Theatre Emily Westerfield designed the outfits. She says one of the dresses in the play took over 27 hours to design.

Westerfield said she’s never worked on costumes like this before at TCC.

“It’s a very detailed time period and so there’s lots of trim and there’s lots of hand pleating,” Westerfield said.

Westerfield, along with a handful of paid helpers and volunteers, make sure the costumes are historically accurate.

The group has had a little more than one month to complete the intricate costumes for the play. TCC student Madison Benjamin said one dress she and Westerfield worked on really changed over time.

“As we started to construct it and think about the character, and especially as Emily started to think more about the character, we started to make it our own thing,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin said she enjoys how over-the-top and melodramatic the play is. Westerfield used the word “raunchy.”

The raunchy melodrama with costumes fit for kings and queens starts Thursday at the VanTrease Pace Theatre on TCC’s southeast campus.
Local & Regional
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
See stories by Zach Boblitt