Rubio warns of U.S. action on canal if Panama does not curb Chinese influence

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We begin with the multiple confrontations the United States has provoked with its North American neighbors and allies.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

President Trump announced 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, launching a trade war. And a top U.S. diplomat has followed up on the president's demand to take over the Panama Canal. Panama has controlled the U.S.-built canal for decades. The president began talking of retaking it as part of a new expansionist agenda which appeared after his election. Panama's president says this is not up for discussion, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio spent yesterday discussing it.

INSKEEP: He was in Panama, and our colleague Ari Shapiro is in Panama City. Ari, good morning.

ARI SHAPIRO, BYLINE: Hey, Steve.

INSKEEP: Thanks for joining us. What did the secretary do yesterday?

SHAPIRO: The biggest event on his schedule was his meeting with the president of Panama, where, apparently, Rubio delivered an ultimatum. And I say apparently because Rubio actually did not make any public comments about the canal yesterday. But according to a State Department spokesperson, Rubio delivered the message that President Trump has made a preliminary determination that China has too much influence over the canal. He says that violates international treaties. And unless there are immediate changes, the U.S. will do what it has to to protect its rights. Trump added this yesterday.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We're going to take it back, or something very powerful's going to happen.

SHAPIRO: And by the way, Steve, quick fact-check on Trump's claims of Chinese influence. While a company based in Hong Kong does operate ports at either end of the canal, Panama runs the canal itself, not China. And there is no Chinese military presence, as Trump has falsely claimed on social media.

INSKEEP: Yeah. I guess I should also note here the United States - at least the president - is not taking the view of, we have these concerns. Solve them, or we will act. He's saying, we're going to take it back. So how are Panama's leaders reacting?

SHAPIRO: After the meeting yesterday, President Jose Raul Mulino said Panama's sovereignty is not in question. And then he gave what you could interpret as kind of a dig at the United States.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT JOSE RAUL MULINO: (Speaking Spanish).

SHAPIRO: He's saying, "I invited the State Department to promote investment in this country so they can't complain later that investments are coming from other countries." That quote doesn't mention China by name, but you can kind of read between the lines there.

INSKEEP: What are you hearing from the Panamanian people?

SHAPIRO: It's this wave of nationalism - flags flying everywhere and protests in the streets. I attended a couple of marches that shut down main streets here in Panama City. One was organized by the teachers' union, where I met a woman named Myleene Shakespeare (ph), and I asked what she wants Americans to know. Here's what she said.

MYLEENE SHAKESPEARE: (Speaking Spanish).

SHAPIRO: She says, "We are taking to the streets to defend our country. The Panama Canal is for Panamanians." Then you hear her recite this rhyming slogan people had been chanting in the march - ni gringos, ni gringueros, Panama primero - basically, no Americans. Panama first. So big picture here, the U.S. is not backing down from Trump's threats. Panama is not caving, and the stakes are huge. Forty percent of all U.S. container traffic goes through the Panama Canal. So it's pretty remarkable for these two countries to be in such a standoff, given how close the U.S. and Panama have been for decades.

INSKEEP: It would seem that Panama might be enough for a foreign trip, but where else is Rubio going?

SHAPIRO: (Laughter) On to El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, where he plans to talk about migration and drug trafficking. He's the first Hispanic secretary of state. The State Department says this underscores Trump's message that it's a 21st century of American greatness and countering China.

INSKEEP: NPR's Ari Shapiro will be hosting All Things Considered from the edge of the Panama Canal later today. He's in Panama City. Thanks, Ari.

SHAPIRO: Thanks, Steve. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.