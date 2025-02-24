Mental health issues ripple through the federal workforce with firings

Two workers, one fully on the record, talk about how the federal firings have hit their mental health. One has considered self-harm. Experts say workplaces need a realm of "psychological safety" to be efficient, and these firings are disrupting that for everyone. We also have tape from Russell Vought during the campaign saying it is Trump and his intention to put the federal workforce in "trauma." Katia Riddle/Diane Webber

Copyright 2025 NPR