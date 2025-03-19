'Courage the Cowardly Dog' head writer David Steven Cohen dies at 66

: [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In this story, as in a previous headline, we incorrectly say that David Steven Cohen was 58 years old when he died. He was 66.]

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The writer and producer David Steven Cohen has died. While he wrote for live action shows in the 1990s, like "Pee-wee's Playhouse" and "Living Single," starring Queen Latifah, he's best known for his work writing for animation. He worked on the screenplay for the 1995 animated film "Balto."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "BALTO")

BOB HOSKINS: (As Boris) Balto. Balto's back.

CHANG: It was based on the true story of a husky that delivered lifesaving medicine through a blizzard to Nome, Alaska.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

And if you grew up in the '90s, one of Cohen's shows just might have left a mark on your childhood.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "COURAGE THE COWARDLY DOG")

PAUL SCHOEFFLER: (As Nowhere Newsman) We interrupt this program to bring you "Courage The Cowardly Dog Show," starring Courage.

KELLY: Cohen was the head writer for Cartoon Network's animated show, "Courage The Cowardly Dog." It followed the heroic efforts of a, well, cowardly dog trying to protect his humans from some pretty scary paranormal happenings in their desolate town, Nowhere.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "COURAGE THE COWARDLY DOG")

SCHOEFFLER: (As Nowhere Newsman) Creepy stuff happens in Nowhere. It's up to Courage to save his new home.

CHANG: For many kids, the show was goofy...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "COURAGE THE COWARDLY DOG")

MARTY GRABSTEIN: (As Courage) I got to get help.

CHANG: ...But also their first introduction to horror and the thrill of watching something that was terrifying.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "COURAGE THE COWARDLY DOG")

GRABSTEIN: (As Courage) I know I shouldn't. Oh.

CHANG: David Steven Cohen was part of the team that premiered "Courage The Cowardly Dog" in 1999, right before bedtimes - oh, boy - in the 9 p.m. slot. It was the network's highest-rated premiere and ran for four seasons.

KELLY: Cartoon Network honored Cohen on Instagram, writing, quote, "thank you, David, for your work on the strangely beautiful world of Courage, lovingly adding to our childhood trauma while teaching poignant life lessons. How you've brought to life a scared but courageous little dog reminds us that we can do anything, even if we're afraid." David Steven Cohen was 58 years old.

