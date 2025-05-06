Italians flock to 'Fantapapa,' a fantasy football-like game to pick next pope

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Who will be the next pope? That's the question flying around cafes, bars and restaurants in Italy.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

It's also the focus of a new online game.

MAURO VANETTI: We wanted to connect with a sensation we usually have during the conclaves, in which basically everyone is talking about who the next pope is going to be.

MARTÍNEZ: That's Mauro Vanetti, co-creator of Fantapapa.

MARTIN: Think fantasy soccer, but you're picking 11 cardinals.

VANETTI: If you guess the cardinal that's becoming the next pope as your captain, you get 1,000 points. If you placed that cardinal in another slot, you get 500 points only.

MARTÍNEZ: Even if you end up leaving the next pope out of your squad, all is not lost.

VANETTI: You also score points for cardinals that are not elected but they are mentioned in the National Press Agency, ANSA, or in the major newspapers in Italy.

MARTÍNEZ: So Italian cardinals would be a boost to your team. Co-creator Pietro Pace says Italians are the leading choice of the more than 70,000 Fantapapa players.

PIETRO PACE: Zuppi and Parolin are very, very, very close.

MARTÍNEZ: He's talking about Cardinals Matteo Zuppi and Pietro Parolin.

MARTIN: There are other ways to score points.

PACE: You have to guess the name of the new pope, the papal name.

MARTIN: For example, Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio became Pope Francis.

MARTÍNEZ: And there are other details to guess.

PACE: If the pope wear the eyeglasses, for example, during the Habemus Papam, the introduction of the pope to the people inside Piazza San Pietro.

MARTIN: That's the announcement of the new pontiff in St. Peter's Square. Simone D'Alessio (ph) is playing the game. He's an architect based in Rome.

SIMONE D'ALESSIO: I live just two kilometers from the Vatican City. So in these days, it's totally a mess in the city center. When we go in the morning to have a cappuccino, the bartender says to me, so who will be the new pope?

MARTIN: D'Alessio's got his pick.

D'ALESSIO: My captain is Parolin, but the other, I think, could be Tagle from Filipini and Fernandez from Hispania.

MARTÍNEZ: So another vote for Cardinal Parolin, but with Cardinals Luis Tagle of the Philippines and Cardinal Angel Fernandez of Spain also on the team. Once players make their selections, they can join a league with friends. Like the cardinals, team selections are locked in once the conclave begins tomorrow.

MARTIN: In Italy, betting on the identity of the next pope is usually frowned on, so you can't wager money while playing Fantapapa. Co-creator Pace says the winner will receive something much better.

PACE: You can have eternal glory because you are the one guessing the pope.

MARTÍNEZ: And eternal glory is why I play all fantasy sports, Michel.

MARTIN: (Laughter) Well, good luck, A.

MARTÍNEZ: I will try.

MARTIN: (Laughter).

